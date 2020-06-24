All apartments in Glendale
7801 N 44TH Drive
Last updated August 12 2019 at 11:32 PM

7801 N 44TH Drive

7801 N 44th Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7801 N 44th Dr, Glendale, AZ 85301
Fort Greene

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST !!!. NO VIEWING UNTIL JULY 27TH. TENANT RIGHTS.Nice looking Townhouse ! 2 bedrooms / 1.5 Bath beauty. Laminate floors throughout upstairs. Tile in Living Room and Kitchen. Washer and Dryer Included. Fenced backyard area and covered patio Prime location ! Close to everything. Community Pool and Hot tub. !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7801 N 44TH Drive have any available units?
7801 N 44TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7801 N 44TH Drive have?
Some of 7801 N 44TH Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7801 N 44TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7801 N 44TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7801 N 44TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7801 N 44TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7801 N 44TH Drive offer parking?
No, 7801 N 44TH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7801 N 44TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7801 N 44TH Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7801 N 44TH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7801 N 44TH Drive has a pool.
Does 7801 N 44TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 7801 N 44TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7801 N 44TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7801 N 44TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
