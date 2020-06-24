7801 N 44TH Drive

Amenities

AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST !!!. NO VIEWING UNTIL JULY 27TH. TENANT RIGHTS.Nice looking Townhouse ! 2 bedrooms / 1.5 Bath beauty. Laminate floors throughout upstairs. Tile in Living Room and Kitchen. Washer and Dryer Included. Fenced backyard area and covered patio Prime location ! Close to everything. Community Pool and Hot tub. !