Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:15 AM

7780 N. 55th Dr.

7780 North 55th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7780 North 55th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85301
Sands Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings with separate living and family room. Fresh paint in the Interior and garage. Large open kitchen with upgraded cabinets and kitchen island. Tile in the entire home makes for easy care! Ready for move in! Covered back patio and front and back yard is desert landscaped for a low maintenance life style. Close to shopping, and downtown Glendale restaurants.

Schedule a showing today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text Leasing for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee for 1st adult and $10 for each additional adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7780 N. 55th Dr. have any available units?
7780 N. 55th Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 7780 N. 55th Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7780 N. 55th Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7780 N. 55th Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 7780 N. 55th Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7780 N. 55th Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 7780 N. 55th Dr. offers parking.
Does 7780 N. 55th Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7780 N. 55th Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7780 N. 55th Dr. have a pool?
No, 7780 N. 55th Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 7780 N. 55th Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7780 N. 55th Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7780 N. 55th Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7780 N. 55th Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7780 N. 55th Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7780 N. 55th Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

