Last updated May 18 2019 at 6:07 PM

7738 West Reade Avenue

7738 West Reade Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7738 West Reade Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85303

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Glendale location at 75th Ave and Camelback! Close to restaurants, hospitals, and bus route. This home is all tile with fresh paint on a large lot with large back yard. The home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living room, and kitchen. Pets OK--no aggressive breeds. $45 per month pet rent. No Section 8. House is ready for immediate move in!

$50 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $75 due at move in. $150 refundable cleaning deposit. $1099 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions, felonies, or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7738 West Reade Avenue have any available units?
7738 West Reade Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 7738 West Reade Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7738 West Reade Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7738 West Reade Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7738 West Reade Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7738 West Reade Avenue offer parking?
No, 7738 West Reade Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7738 West Reade Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7738 West Reade Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7738 West Reade Avenue have a pool?
No, 7738 West Reade Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7738 West Reade Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7738 West Reade Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7738 West Reade Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7738 West Reade Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7738 West Reade Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7738 West Reade Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
