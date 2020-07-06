7734 W Orange Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Glendale Location at W Orange Dr. and N 77th Ave. Close to Freeway, shopping, dining, and entertainment! Beautiful 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, the unit include air-conditioner, a gas range oven, washer and dryer hookups, garbage disposal, ceiling fan, and a porch.



Resident responsible for all utilities.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

Pet fees and restrictions apply a One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Property Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5709718)