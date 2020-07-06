7734 W Orange Dr

Amenities
Great Glendale Location at W Orange Dr. and N 77th Ave. Close to Freeway, shopping, dining, and entertainment! Beautiful 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, the unit include air-conditioner, a gas range oven, washer and dryer hookups, garbage disposal, ceiling fan, and a porch.
Resident responsible for all utilities.
Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply a One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
