Glendale, AZ
7734 W Orange Dr
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

7734 W Orange Dr

7734 West Orange Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7734 West Orange Drive, Glendale, AZ 85303

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Glendale Location at W Orange Dr. and N 77th Ave. Close to Freeway, shopping, dining, and entertainment! Beautiful 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, the unit include air-conditioner, a gas range oven, washer and dryer hookups, garbage disposal, ceiling fan, and a porch.

Resident responsible for all utilities.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply a One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5709718)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7734 W Orange Dr have any available units?
7734 W Orange Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7734 W Orange Dr have?
Some of 7734 W Orange Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7734 W Orange Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7734 W Orange Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7734 W Orange Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7734 W Orange Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7734 W Orange Dr offer parking?
No, 7734 W Orange Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7734 W Orange Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7734 W Orange Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7734 W Orange Dr have a pool?
No, 7734 W Orange Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7734 W Orange Dr have accessible units?
No, 7734 W Orange Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7734 W Orange Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7734 W Orange Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

