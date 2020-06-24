7720 West Oraibi Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308 Arrowhead Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Arrowhead - three bedroom, 2 bath single level home in Arrowhean on the Green subdivision. Split master bedroom, great room, covered patio, 2 car garage, easy landscape maintenance. All appliances included in the lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7720 W ORAIBI Drive have any available units?
7720 W ORAIBI Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7720 W ORAIBI Drive have?
Some of 7720 W ORAIBI Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7720 W ORAIBI Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7720 W ORAIBI Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.