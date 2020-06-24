All apartments in Glendale
Glendale, AZ
7720 W ORAIBI Drive
Last updated July 6 2019 at 9:53 AM

7720 W ORAIBI Drive

7720 West Oraibi Drive · No Longer Available
Glendale
Arrowhead Ranch
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Location

7720 West Oraibi Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Arrowhead - three bedroom, 2 bath single level home in Arrowhean on the Green subdivision. Split master bedroom, great room, covered patio, 2 car garage, easy landscape maintenance. All appliances included in the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

