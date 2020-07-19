7716 W JULIE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool table

Come home to your own resort every day! WATERFRONT lot in Arrowhead Ranch with beautiful views from your patio, kitchen, den, and the master balcony! Complete with 6'' wood plank flooring, new granite countertops, stainless steel sink & faucet, designer touches throughout. Spacious eat in kitchen, a large great room with vaulted ceilings, a large family room w/wood floors and a FIREPLACE, and a den/home office or room for a pool table! Good proximity to the 101 for an easy commute, and you will LOVE the shops, restaurants, and sporting activities, including Spring Training! Near the new P83 Entertainment District - this is a booming area! After an evening on the town, retreat to your peaceful views of the private lake! See this one today!