All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 7716 W JULIE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
7716 W JULIE Drive
Last updated July 8 2020 at 12:53 PM

7716 W JULIE Drive

7716 West Julie Drive · (480) 338-1387
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Arrowhead Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7716 West Julie Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1998 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool table
Come home to your own resort every day! WATERFRONT lot in Arrowhead Ranch with beautiful views from your patio, kitchen, den, and the master balcony! Complete with 6'' wood plank flooring, new granite countertops, stainless steel sink & faucet, designer touches throughout. Spacious eat in kitchen, a large great room with vaulted ceilings, a large family room w/wood floors and a FIREPLACE, and a den/home office or room for a pool table! Good proximity to the 101 for an easy commute, and you will LOVE the shops, restaurants, and sporting activities, including Spring Training! Near the new P83 Entertainment District - this is a booming area! After an evening on the town, retreat to your peaceful views of the private lake! See this one today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7716 W JULIE Drive have any available units?
7716 W JULIE Drive has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7716 W JULIE Drive have?
Some of 7716 W JULIE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7716 W JULIE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7716 W JULIE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7716 W JULIE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7716 W JULIE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7716 W JULIE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7716 W JULIE Drive offers parking.
Does 7716 W JULIE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7716 W JULIE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7716 W JULIE Drive have a pool?
No, 7716 W JULIE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7716 W JULIE Drive have accessible units?
No, 7716 W JULIE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7716 W JULIE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7716 W JULIE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 7716 W JULIE Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sierra Canyon
17500 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Sunset Landing
8450 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Meadow Glen Apartments
4201 W Union Hills Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Paseo Park
5205 W Thunderbird Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
Aspire Glendale
4529 W Ocotillo Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Zone Apartments
7455 N 95th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85305
Serena Park
8546 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85305

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale Apartments with Parking
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity