Glendale, AZ
/
7703 W RANCHO Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7703 W RANCHO Drive
7703 West Rancho Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
7703 West Rancho Drive, Glendale, AZ 85303
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this great room floor plan with vaulted ceillings, and plant shelves. Close to coyote stadium, shopping, 101 and 303- 1-10
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7703 W RANCHO Drive have any available units?
7703 W RANCHO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Glendale Rent Report
.
Is 7703 W RANCHO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7703 W RANCHO Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7703 W RANCHO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7703 W RANCHO Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 7703 W RANCHO Drive offer parking?
No, 7703 W RANCHO Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7703 W RANCHO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7703 W RANCHO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7703 W RANCHO Drive have a pool?
No, 7703 W RANCHO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7703 W RANCHO Drive have accessible units?
No, 7703 W RANCHO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7703 W RANCHO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7703 W RANCHO Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7703 W RANCHO Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7703 W RANCHO Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
