7614 West Piute Avenue
7614 West Piute Avenue

7614 West Piute Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7614 West Piute Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

pet friendly
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.2% monthly city tax. (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 7614 West Piute Avenue have any available units?
7614 West Piute Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 7614 West Piute Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7614 West Piute Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7614 West Piute Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7614 West Piute Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7614 West Piute Avenue offer parking?
No, 7614 West Piute Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7614 West Piute Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7614 West Piute Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7614 West Piute Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7614 West Piute Avenue has a pool.
Does 7614 West Piute Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7614 West Piute Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7614 West Piute Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7614 West Piute Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7614 West Piute Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7614 West Piute Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

