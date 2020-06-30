Rent Calculator
7552 W NICOLET Avenue
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:15 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7552 W NICOLET Avenue
7552 West Nicolet Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
7552 West Nicolet Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85303
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Spacious and well maintained 4 bedroom home with jack & jill bethroon. New flooring in kitchen. Great location, close to everything. Won't last long! *AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7552 W NICOLET Avenue have any available units?
7552 W NICOLET Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7552 W NICOLET Avenue have?
Some of 7552 W NICOLET Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 7552 W NICOLET Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7552 W NICOLET Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7552 W NICOLET Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7552 W NICOLET Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 7552 W NICOLET Avenue offer parking?
No, 7552 W NICOLET Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7552 W NICOLET Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7552 W NICOLET Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7552 W NICOLET Avenue have a pool?
No, 7552 W NICOLET Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7552 W NICOLET Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7552 W NICOLET Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7552 W NICOLET Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7552 W NICOLET Avenue has units with dishwashers.
