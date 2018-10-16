Rent Calculator
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
7541 N 47th Dr
Last updated October 11 2019 at 12:31 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7541 N 47th Dr
7541 North 47th Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
7541 North 47th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85301
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Cute townhome in a convenient location.
HOA well maintained with Pool.
Please apply at pentagonproperties.managebuilding.com
We will ONLY run your credit after further consent.
Agents coop welcome.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7541 N 47th Dr have any available units?
7541 N 47th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
Is 7541 N 47th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7541 N 47th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7541 N 47th Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7541 N 47th Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 7541 N 47th Dr offer parking?
No, 7541 N 47th Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7541 N 47th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7541 N 47th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7541 N 47th Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7541 N 47th Dr has a pool.
Does 7541 N 47th Dr have accessible units?
No, 7541 N 47th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7541 N 47th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7541 N 47th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7541 N 47th Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7541 N 47th Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
