All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 7541 N 47th Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
7541 N 47th Dr
Last updated October 11 2019 at 12:31 AM

7541 N 47th Dr

7541 North 47th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7541 North 47th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85301

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Cute townhome in a convenient location.
HOA well maintained with Pool.

Please apply at pentagonproperties.managebuilding.com
We will ONLY run your credit after further consent.

Agents coop welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7541 N 47th Dr have any available units?
7541 N 47th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 7541 N 47th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7541 N 47th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7541 N 47th Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7541 N 47th Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7541 N 47th Dr offer parking?
No, 7541 N 47th Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7541 N 47th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7541 N 47th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7541 N 47th Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7541 N 47th Dr has a pool.
Does 7541 N 47th Dr have accessible units?
No, 7541 N 47th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7541 N 47th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7541 N 47th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7541 N 47th Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7541 N 47th Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SageStone
6233 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Acacia Pointe
8344 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Laguna at Arrowhead Ranch by Mark-Taylor
20251 N 75th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Pillar at Westgate
6610 N 93rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85305
Tresa at Arrowhead
17722 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Spring Meadow
10030 N 43rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Zone Apartments
7455 N 95th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85305
Arches Apartment Homes
6240 North 63rd Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85301

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College