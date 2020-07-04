All apartments in Glendale
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
7532 W. Taro Ln.
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:10 AM

7532 W. Taro Ln.

7532 West Taro Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7532 West Taro Lane, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Lakes @ Arrowhead, Glendale - Awesome Cul-De-Sac Lakefront Lot with Huge Backyard!!!! Well cared for 3 bdrm 2 bath home with vaulted ceiling. A fireplace in great room with French doors leading to a relaxing covered patio, while you look over the lake view. Thoughtful upgrades in kitchen. Ceiling fans in every room. Has a 2 car garage with washer/dryer hook up. Close to 101 freeway and this home is available NOW!! Resident pays all utilities.

Call Julie for viewing at 480-966-2170 Check for accurate availability on our website at www.SundialAZ.com

NO HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED. Qualification are: You must make 2.5 times the amount of rent. Have current, verifiable, positive rental history with no evictions or judgments on your credit. Credit score must be above 600. And we run credit and criminal background. We will only hold the unit off the market for 2 weeks vacant. 12 month lease minimum.

Rent is $1325. + $$29.15 tax = $1354.15 per month. Security Deposit $1200
Pet Fee $300 non-refundable per pet (restrictions apply)
Application Fee $20 ea adult

Equal Opportunity Housing, Member of the Association of Realtors, Designated Broker: D. Creason

(RLNE2416877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7532 W. Taro Ln. have any available units?
7532 W. Taro Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7532 W. Taro Ln. have?
Some of 7532 W. Taro Ln.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7532 W. Taro Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
7532 W. Taro Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7532 W. Taro Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7532 W. Taro Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 7532 W. Taro Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 7532 W. Taro Ln. offers parking.
Does 7532 W. Taro Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7532 W. Taro Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7532 W. Taro Ln. have a pool?
No, 7532 W. Taro Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 7532 W. Taro Ln. have accessible units?
No, 7532 W. Taro Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 7532 W. Taro Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7532 W. Taro Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.

