7532 W. Taro Ln.

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Lakes @ Arrowhead, Glendale - Awesome Cul-De-Sac Lakefront Lot with Huge Backyard!!!! Well cared for 3 bdrm 2 bath home with vaulted ceiling. A fireplace in great room with French doors leading to a relaxing covered patio, while you look over the lake view. Thoughtful upgrades in kitchen. Ceiling fans in every room. Has a 2 car garage with washer/dryer hook up. Close to 101 freeway and this home is available NOW!! Resident pays all utilities.



NO HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED. Qualification are: You must make 2.5 times the amount of rent. Have current, verifiable, positive rental history with no evictions or judgments on your credit. Credit score must be above 600. And we run credit and criminal background. We will only hold the unit off the market for 2 weeks vacant. 12 month lease minimum.



Rent is $1325. + $$29.15 tax = $1354.15 per month. Security Deposit $1200

Pet Fee $300 non-refundable per pet (restrictions apply)

Application Fee $20 ea adult



