7526 West Kerry Lane, Glendale, AZ 85308 Arrowhead Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Wonderful Home 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms offers neutral tile and carpet floors, granite counter tops in the kitchen. This home is located in Lake Subdivision with Golf Courses and has easy access to Loop 101.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7526 W Kerry Lane have any available units?
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
What amenities does 7526 W Kerry Lane have?
Some of 7526 W Kerry Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher.
