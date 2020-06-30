All apartments in Glendale
Last updated May 7 2020 at 5:07 PM

7526 W Kerry Lane

7526 West Kerry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7526 West Kerry Lane, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful Home 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms offers neutral tile and carpet floors, granite counter tops in the kitchen. This home is located in Lake Subdivision with Golf Courses and has easy access to Loop 101.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7526 W Kerry Lane have any available units?
7526 W Kerry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7526 W Kerry Lane have?
Some of 7526 W Kerry Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7526 W Kerry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7526 W Kerry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7526 W Kerry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7526 W Kerry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7526 W Kerry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7526 W Kerry Lane offers parking.
Does 7526 W Kerry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7526 W Kerry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7526 W Kerry Lane have a pool?
No, 7526 W Kerry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7526 W Kerry Lane have accessible units?
No, 7526 W Kerry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7526 W Kerry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7526 W Kerry Lane has units with dishwashers.

