Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
7522 West Georgia Avenue
Last updated November 30 2019 at 4:17 PM

7522 West Georgia Avenue

7522 West Georgia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7522 West Georgia Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85303

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.20% monthly city tax. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7522 West Georgia Avenue have any available units?
7522 West Georgia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 7522 West Georgia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7522 West Georgia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7522 West Georgia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7522 West Georgia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7522 West Georgia Avenue offer parking?
No, 7522 West Georgia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7522 West Georgia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7522 West Georgia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7522 West Georgia Avenue have a pool?
No, 7522 West Georgia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7522 West Georgia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7522 West Georgia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7522 West Georgia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7522 West Georgia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7522 West Georgia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7522 West Georgia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

