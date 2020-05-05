All apartments in Glendale
7522 W KRISTAL Way
Last updated February 18 2020 at 5:58 AM

7522 W KRISTAL Way

7522 West Kristal Way · No Longer Available
Location

7522 West Kristal Way, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Make lasting memories in this charming home! The moment you walk through the front door, you'll fall in love with the spacious open floor plan, the large windows that provide plenty of natural light, and the cozy fireplace in the family room. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Unwind after a long day in one of the comfortable bedrooms with sizable closets. Enjoy barbecuing with friends on the patio in the spacious backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7522 W KRISTAL Way have any available units?
7522 W KRISTAL Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7522 W KRISTAL Way have?
Some of 7522 W KRISTAL Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7522 W KRISTAL Way currently offering any rent specials?
7522 W KRISTAL Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7522 W KRISTAL Way pet-friendly?
No, 7522 W KRISTAL Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7522 W KRISTAL Way offer parking?
Yes, 7522 W KRISTAL Way offers parking.
Does 7522 W KRISTAL Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7522 W KRISTAL Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7522 W KRISTAL Way have a pool?
No, 7522 W KRISTAL Way does not have a pool.
Does 7522 W KRISTAL Way have accessible units?
No, 7522 W KRISTAL Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7522 W KRISTAL Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7522 W KRISTAL Way has units with dishwashers.

