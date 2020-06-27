Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 7517 N 47th Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
7517 N 47th Ln
Last updated July 11 2019 at 4:35 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7517 N 47th Ln
7517 North 47th Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
7517 North 47th Lane, Glendale, AZ 85301
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhome.
Complete App & Pay app fee online www.4leasetoday.com. For questions, pm@4leasetoday.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7517 N 47th Ln have any available units?
7517 N 47th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
Is 7517 N 47th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7517 N 47th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7517 N 47th Ln pet-friendly?
No, 7517 N 47th Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 7517 N 47th Ln offer parking?
No, 7517 N 47th Ln does not offer parking.
Does 7517 N 47th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7517 N 47th Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7517 N 47th Ln have a pool?
No, 7517 N 47th Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7517 N 47th Ln have accessible units?
No, 7517 N 47th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7517 N 47th Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 7517 N 47th Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7517 N 47th Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 7517 N 47th Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sierra Canyon
17500 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Ridgepoint
5020 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Pillar at Westgate
6610 N 93rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85305
Velaire at Aspera
7700 W. Aspera Boulevard
Glendale, AZ 85308
Cantamar
16630 N 43rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85306
The Perry
6231 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85303
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85305
Cortland Arrowhead Summit
18330 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Similar Pages
Glendale 1 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly Apartments
Glendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch
Apartments Near Colleges
Midwestern University-Glendale
Glendale Community College
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College