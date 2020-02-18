7503 West Julie Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous PET FRIENDLY home in Arrowhead at 75th Ave and Union Hills in Glendale AZ w/ SOLAR PANELS for low electric bills. 4 Bedroom 3 Bath two story home with tile and carpet throughout. Eat in kitchen features a plethora of custom cabinets, Granite counter tops, all stainless appliances, and breakfast nook! Kitchen overlooks pool in the back yard. Guest bedroom downstairs w/full bath perfect for live in relatives and guests. Master bedroom and bath are downstairs also. Upstairs has a HUGE LOFT and 2 bedrooms, and 1 baths. Bedrooms are all generous in size including the Master with walk in closet. Full master bathroom features separate shower and tub plus dual sinks! Privately fenced in swimming pool with pool service included! Dogs are Ok with $45 pet rent per month.



$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $400 refundable cleaning deposit. $2150 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.