Last updated September 8 2019 at 4:07 PM

7503 West Julie Drive

7503 West Julie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7503 West Julie Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous PET FRIENDLY home in Arrowhead at 75th Ave and Union Hills in Glendale AZ w/ SOLAR PANELS for low electric bills. 4 Bedroom 3 Bath two story home with tile and carpet throughout. Eat in kitchen features a plethora of custom cabinets, Granite counter tops, all stainless appliances, and breakfast nook! Kitchen overlooks pool in the back yard. Guest bedroom downstairs w/full bath perfect for live in relatives and guests. Master bedroom and bath are downstairs also. Upstairs has a HUGE LOFT and 2 bedrooms, and 1 baths. Bedrooms are all generous in size including the Master with walk in closet. Full master bathroom features separate shower and tub plus dual sinks! Privately fenced in swimming pool with pool service included! Dogs are Ok with $45 pet rent per month.

$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $400 refundable cleaning deposit. $2150 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7503 West Julie Drive have any available units?
7503 West Julie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7503 West Julie Drive have?
Some of 7503 West Julie Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7503 West Julie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7503 West Julie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7503 West Julie Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7503 West Julie Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7503 West Julie Drive offer parking?
No, 7503 West Julie Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7503 West Julie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7503 West Julie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7503 West Julie Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7503 West Julie Drive has a pool.
Does 7503 West Julie Drive have accessible units?
No, 7503 West Julie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7503 West Julie Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7503 West Julie Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
