Spacious Single Level Fourplex; fenced yard in rear, two sliding glass doors, tile throughout, Onsite Laundry. Water included $35 Application Fee $250 Pet Fee or $25 Pet Rent Renter's Insurance required.
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7501 West Glenn Drive have any available units?
7501 West Glenn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 7501 West Glenn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7501 West Glenn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7501 West Glenn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7501 West Glenn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7501 West Glenn Drive offer parking?
No, 7501 West Glenn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7501 West Glenn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7501 West Glenn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7501 West Glenn Drive have a pool?
No, 7501 West Glenn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7501 West Glenn Drive have accessible units?
No, 7501 West Glenn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7501 West Glenn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7501 West Glenn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7501 West Glenn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7501 West Glenn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.