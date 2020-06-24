Rent Calculator
7472 W LONE CACTUS Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 14
7472 W LONE CACTUS Drive
7472 West Lone Cactus Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
7472 West Lone Cactus Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Very nice home that has been well cared for. Formal dining and living room plus family room off of the open kitchen. Great backyard and pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7472 W LONE CACTUS Drive have any available units?
7472 W LONE CACTUS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7472 W LONE CACTUS Drive have?
Some of 7472 W LONE CACTUS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7472 W LONE CACTUS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7472 W LONE CACTUS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7472 W LONE CACTUS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7472 W LONE CACTUS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 7472 W LONE CACTUS Drive offer parking?
No, 7472 W LONE CACTUS Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7472 W LONE CACTUS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7472 W LONE CACTUS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7472 W LONE CACTUS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7472 W LONE CACTUS Drive has a pool.
Does 7472 W LONE CACTUS Drive have accessible units?
No, 7472 W LONE CACTUS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7472 W LONE CACTUS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7472 W LONE CACTUS Drive has units with dishwashers.
