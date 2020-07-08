7431 W Tonopah Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Available 10/9/19 Gorgeous, immaculate 3 bed 2 bath home, separate family & living rooms. Open and bright kitchen with extensive beautiful cabinetry! Spacious master bedroom boasts large walk-in closet, double sinks, and separate shower & soaking tub! Covered patio with grassy backyard. Custom garage cabinets offer storage galore! Top-ranked Deer Valley schools. Come enjoy the luxury of living in Arrowhead Ranch, with beautiful lakes, walking and biking trails, and parks nearby! Appliances provided are Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer.