Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

7431 W Tonopah Drive

7431 West Tonopah Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7431 West Tonopah Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 10/9/19 Gorgeous, immaculate 3 bed 2 bath home, separate family & living rooms. Open and bright kitchen with extensive beautiful cabinetry! Spacious master bedroom boasts large walk-in closet, double sinks, and separate shower & soaking tub! Covered patio with grassy backyard. Custom garage cabinets offer storage galore! Top-ranked Deer Valley schools. Come enjoy the luxury of living in Arrowhead Ranch, with beautiful lakes, walking and biking trails, and parks nearby! Appliances provided are Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7431 W Tonopah Drive have any available units?
7431 W Tonopah Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7431 W Tonopah Drive have?
Some of 7431 W Tonopah Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7431 W Tonopah Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7431 W Tonopah Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7431 W Tonopah Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7431 W Tonopah Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7431 W Tonopah Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7431 W Tonopah Drive offers parking.
Does 7431 W Tonopah Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7431 W Tonopah Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7431 W Tonopah Drive have a pool?
No, 7431 W Tonopah Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7431 W Tonopah Drive have accessible units?
No, 7431 W Tonopah Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7431 W Tonopah Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7431 W Tonopah Drive has units with dishwashers.

