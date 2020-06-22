Rent Calculator
All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 7423 W TRAILS Drive.
Glendale, AZ
7423 W TRAILS Drive
Last updated November 22 2019 at 5:30 AM
7423 W TRAILS Drive
7423 West Trails Drive
·
No Longer Available
7423 West Trails Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
parking
Spacious split plan with bonus room and family room to allow for plenty of space to move around. Large backyard and close to shopping, restaurants and access to 101 Loop.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Does 7423 W TRAILS Drive have any available units?
7423 W TRAILS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7423 W TRAILS Drive have?
Some of 7423 W TRAILS Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7423 W TRAILS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7423 W TRAILS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7423 W TRAILS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7423 W TRAILS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 7423 W TRAILS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7423 W TRAILS Drive offers parking.
Does 7423 W TRAILS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7423 W TRAILS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7423 W TRAILS Drive have a pool?
No, 7423 W TRAILS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7423 W TRAILS Drive have accessible units?
No, 7423 W TRAILS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7423 W TRAILS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7423 W TRAILS Drive has units with dishwashers.
