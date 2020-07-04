All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 7400 West Colter Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
7400 West Colter Street
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

7400 West Colter Street

7400 West Colter Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7400 West Colter Street, Glendale, AZ 85303

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,480 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5695221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7400 West Colter Street have any available units?
7400 West Colter Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7400 West Colter Street have?
Some of 7400 West Colter Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7400 West Colter Street currently offering any rent specials?
7400 West Colter Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7400 West Colter Street pet-friendly?
No, 7400 West Colter Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7400 West Colter Street offer parking?
No, 7400 West Colter Street does not offer parking.
Does 7400 West Colter Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7400 West Colter Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7400 West Colter Street have a pool?
Yes, 7400 West Colter Street has a pool.
Does 7400 West Colter Street have accessible units?
No, 7400 West Colter Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7400 West Colter Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7400 West Colter Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solis at Towne Center
17600 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Sierra Walk
4748 W Sierra Vista Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Veranda
6015 W Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Brook Creek Apartments
4937 W Myrtle Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Artisan Park
9350 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Cortland Arrowhead Summit
18330 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
The Vineyards
6706 N Dysart Rd
Glendale, AZ 85307
Reserve at Arrowhead
7701 W Saint John Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College