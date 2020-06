Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home with BRAND NEW PAINT AND FLOORING. Popular floor plan, the formal living and dining room feature vaulted ceiling, and family room that connects to the kitchen. 1 bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Master bedroom upstairs with two other bedrooms.Large low maintenance backyard with mature citrus trees. Minutes from the 101 freeway and close to surrounding schools. City Tax: 2.2%, Monthly Admin: 2%