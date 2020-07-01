Rent Calculator
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:37 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7371 W San Miguel Ave
7371 West San Miguel Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Glendale
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Location
7371 West San Miguel Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85303
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom home newly remodeled with tile and new carpet. 2 Car Garage and all kitchen appliances are included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7371 W San Miguel Ave have any available units?
7371 W San Miguel Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7371 W San Miguel Ave have?
Some of 7371 W San Miguel Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7371 W San Miguel Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7371 W San Miguel Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7371 W San Miguel Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7371 W San Miguel Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7371 W San Miguel Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7371 W San Miguel Ave offers parking.
Does 7371 W San Miguel Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7371 W San Miguel Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7371 W San Miguel Ave have a pool?
No, 7371 W San Miguel Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7371 W San Miguel Ave have accessible units?
No, 7371 W San Miguel Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7371 W San Miguel Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7371 W San Miguel Ave has units with dishwashers.
