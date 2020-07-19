Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7361 W DENTON Lane
7361 West Denton Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
7361 West Denton Lane, Glendale, AZ 85303
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom 2 bath home won't last long! Oversized 3rd bedroom! Great room floorplan with family room, eat-in dining and open Kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7361 W DENTON Lane have any available units?
7361 W DENTON Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7361 W DENTON Lane have?
Some of 7361 W DENTON Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7361 W DENTON Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7361 W DENTON Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7361 W DENTON Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7361 W DENTON Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 7361 W DENTON Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7361 W DENTON Lane offers parking.
Does 7361 W DENTON Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7361 W DENTON Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7361 W DENTON Lane have a pool?
No, 7361 W DENTON Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7361 W DENTON Lane have accessible units?
No, 7361 W DENTON Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7361 W DENTON Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7361 W DENTON Lane has units with dishwashers.
