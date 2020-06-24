Newly painted 3 bedroom 2 bath home with tons of space. Home has a formal living room, formal dining room, large family room with fireplace and a spacious kitchen. There is also an enclosed patio and a nice sized back yard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7308 W Keim Dr have any available units?
7308 W Keim Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7308 W Keim Dr have?
Some of 7308 W Keim Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7308 W Keim Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7308 W Keim Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.