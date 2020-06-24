7308 W Keim Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities garage

Newly painted 3 bedroom 2 bath home with tons of space. Home has a formal living room, formal dining room, large family room with fireplace and a spacious kitchen. There is also an enclosed patio and a nice sized back yard