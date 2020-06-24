All apartments in Glendale
7308 W Keim Dr
Last updated April 24 2019 at 7:43 AM

7308 W Keim Dr

7308 West Keim Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7308 West Keim Drive, Glendale, AZ 85303

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
Newly painted 3 bedroom 2 bath home with tons of space. Home has a formal living room, formal dining room, large family room with fireplace and a spacious kitchen. There is also an enclosed patio and a nice sized back yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7308 W Keim Dr have any available units?
7308 W Keim Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7308 W Keim Dr have?
Some of 7308 W Keim Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7308 W Keim Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7308 W Keim Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7308 W Keim Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7308 W Keim Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7308 W Keim Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7308 W Keim Dr offers parking.
Does 7308 W Keim Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7308 W Keim Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7308 W Keim Dr have a pool?
No, 7308 W Keim Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7308 W Keim Dr have accessible units?
No, 7308 W Keim Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7308 W Keim Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7308 W Keim Dr has units with dishwashers.
