Last updated March 6 2020 at 12:26 AM

7301 N 67 Drive

7301 North 67th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7301 North 67th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85303

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ANOTHER GREAT VALUE WITH 4 BEDROOMS,S CAR GARAGE AND HUGE BACKYARD FOLKS.PROPERTY HAVE A NEW INTERIOR PAINT,CARPET AND NEW KITCHEN COUNTER!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7301 N 67 Drive have any available units?
7301 N 67 Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7301 N 67 Drive have?
Some of 7301 N 67 Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7301 N 67 Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7301 N 67 Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7301 N 67 Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7301 N 67 Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7301 N 67 Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7301 N 67 Drive offers parking.
Does 7301 N 67 Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7301 N 67 Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7301 N 67 Drive have a pool?
No, 7301 N 67 Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7301 N 67 Drive have accessible units?
No, 7301 N 67 Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7301 N 67 Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7301 N 67 Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

