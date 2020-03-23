Rent Calculator
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
7235 N 55TH Avenue
Last updated October 12 2019 at 7:36 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7235 N 55TH Avenue
7235 North 55th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7235 North 55th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301
Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled 1 Bed 1 Bath in Historic Glendale!! Fresh Paint, Spacious Floor Plan, Incredible Location. Inside Laundry Hook Ups.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7235 N 55TH Avenue have any available units?
7235 N 55TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7235 N 55TH Avenue have?
Some of 7235 N 55TH Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7235 N 55TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7235 N 55TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7235 N 55TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7235 N 55TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 7235 N 55TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 7235 N 55TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7235 N 55TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7235 N 55TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7235 N 55TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 7235 N 55TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7235 N 55TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7235 N 55TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7235 N 55TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7235 N 55TH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
