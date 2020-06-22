Rent Calculator
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
7234 W. Maryland Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7234 W. Maryland Avenue
7234 West Maryland Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7234 West Maryland Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85303
Independence
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Glendale
!!! JUSTIN TIME FOR THE HOLIDAYS !!!
Tile Floors
Ceiling Fans
Nice & Bright has Lots of Windows
& A 2 Car Garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7234 W. Maryland Avenue have any available units?
7234 W. Maryland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7234 W. Maryland Avenue have?
Some of 7234 W. Maryland Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7234 W. Maryland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7234 W. Maryland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7234 W. Maryland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7234 W. Maryland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7234 W. Maryland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7234 W. Maryland Avenue does offer parking.
Does 7234 W. Maryland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7234 W. Maryland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7234 W. Maryland Avenue have a pool?
No, 7234 W. Maryland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7234 W. Maryland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7234 W. Maryland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7234 W. Maryland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7234 W. Maryland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
