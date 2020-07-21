Rent Calculator
7231 West Tuckey Lane
Last updated March 8 2020 at 10:49 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7231 West Tuckey Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Glendale
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pools
Location
7231 West Tuckey Lane, Glendale, AZ 85303
Independence
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large 5 bedroom house with absolutely huge back yard with an RV Gate, and a fireplace ! Fully remodeled and freshly painted! This home will go fast, call today!
Photo in this picture is OLD! Stay tuned for updated pics this week!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7231 West Tuckey Lane have any available units?
7231 West Tuckey Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7231 West Tuckey Lane have?
Some of 7231 West Tuckey Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7231 West Tuckey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7231 West Tuckey Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7231 West Tuckey Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7231 West Tuckey Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 7231 West Tuckey Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7231 West Tuckey Lane offers parking.
Does 7231 West Tuckey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7231 West Tuckey Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7231 West Tuckey Lane have a pool?
No, 7231 West Tuckey Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7231 West Tuckey Lane have accessible units?
No, 7231 West Tuckey Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7231 West Tuckey Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7231 West Tuckey Lane has units with dishwashers.
