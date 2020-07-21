7231 West Tuckey Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Large 5 bedroom house with absolutely huge back yard with an RV Gate, and a fireplace ! Fully remodeled and freshly painted! This home will go fast, call today!



Photo in this picture is OLD! Stay tuned for updated pics this week!