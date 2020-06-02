Rent Calculator
7231 N 55TH Avenue
Last updated May 16 2020 at 5:45 AM
7231 N 55TH Avenue
7231 North 55th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
7231 North 55th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301
Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled 1 bed 1 bath in Historic Glendale!! Fresh paint, No carpet Galley Kitchen and Inside Laundry Hook Ups Incredible location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7231 N 55TH Avenue have any available units?
7231 N 55TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7231 N 55TH Avenue have?
Some of 7231 N 55TH Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7231 N 55TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7231 N 55TH Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7231 N 55TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7231 N 55TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 7231 N 55TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 7231 N 55TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7231 N 55TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7231 N 55TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7231 N 55TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 7231 N 55TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7231 N 55TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7231 N 55TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7231 N 55TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7231 N 55TH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
