Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
7227 W LA SENDA Drive
Last updated October 3 2019 at 3:14 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7227 W LA SENDA Drive
7227 West La Senda Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
7227 West La Senda Drive, Glendale, AZ 85310
Hillcrest Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
No Application Fees!!! Beautiful Home 3 bedroom, 21/2 bathroom well maintained Glendale home with private pool and spa.Great Schools. Close to schools, restaurants, and parks
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7227 W LA SENDA Drive have any available units?
7227 W LA SENDA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7227 W LA SENDA Drive have?
Some of 7227 W LA SENDA Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7227 W LA SENDA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7227 W LA SENDA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7227 W LA SENDA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7227 W LA SENDA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 7227 W LA SENDA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7227 W LA SENDA Drive offers parking.
Does 7227 W LA SENDA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7227 W LA SENDA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7227 W LA SENDA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7227 W LA SENDA Drive has a pool.
Does 7227 W LA SENDA Drive have accessible units?
No, 7227 W LA SENDA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7227 W LA SENDA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7227 W LA SENDA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
