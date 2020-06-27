All apartments in Glendale
Last updated October 3 2019 at 3:14 AM

7227 W LA SENDA Drive

7227 West La Senda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7227 West La Senda Drive, Glendale, AZ 85310
Hillcrest Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
No Application Fees!!! Beautiful Home 3 bedroom, 21/2 bathroom well maintained Glendale home with private pool and spa.Great Schools. Close to schools, restaurants, and parks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7227 W LA SENDA Drive have any available units?
7227 W LA SENDA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7227 W LA SENDA Drive have?
Some of 7227 W LA SENDA Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7227 W LA SENDA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7227 W LA SENDA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7227 W LA SENDA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7227 W LA SENDA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7227 W LA SENDA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7227 W LA SENDA Drive offers parking.
Does 7227 W LA SENDA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7227 W LA SENDA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7227 W LA SENDA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7227 W LA SENDA Drive has a pool.
Does 7227 W LA SENDA Drive have accessible units?
No, 7227 W LA SENDA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7227 W LA SENDA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7227 W LA SENDA Drive has units with dishwashers.
