All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 7213 W Medlock Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
7213 W Medlock Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

7213 W Medlock Drive

7213 West Medlock Drive · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7213 West Medlock Drive, Glendale, AZ 85303

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7213 W Medlock Drive Glendale AZ · Avail. now

$1,429

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1251 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,251 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5818575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7213 W Medlock Drive have any available units?
7213 W Medlock Drive has a unit available for $1,429 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7213 W Medlock Drive have?
Some of 7213 W Medlock Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7213 W Medlock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7213 W Medlock Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7213 W Medlock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7213 W Medlock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7213 W Medlock Drive offer parking?
No, 7213 W Medlock Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7213 W Medlock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7213 W Medlock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7213 W Medlock Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7213 W Medlock Drive has a pool.
Does 7213 W Medlock Drive have accessible units?
No, 7213 W Medlock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7213 W Medlock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7213 W Medlock Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7213 W Medlock Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

SageStone
6233 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Solis at Towne Center
17600 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Strayhorse Apartments
20707 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Greentree Apartments
5959 W Greenway Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
Tresa at Arrowhead
17722 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Veranda
6015 W Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Zone Luxe Apartments
9450 W Cabela Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Reserve at Arrowhead
7701 W Saint John Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity