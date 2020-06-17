All apartments in Glendale
Last updated April 24 2020 at 11:31 AM

7182 West Stella Avenue

7182 West Stella Avenue · (480) 568-2666
Location

7182 West Stella Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85303

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1647 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with Dramatic Vaulted Ceilings in Master bedroom with walk-in closet, double sinks and Roman tub w/ Sepearte Shower. Enjoy the Spacious Formal Living/Dining Room and Bright & Open Gourmet Kitchen and Family Room.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,687.50, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7182 West Stella Avenue have any available units?
7182 West Stella Avenue has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 7182 West Stella Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7182 West Stella Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7182 West Stella Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7182 West Stella Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7182 West Stella Avenue offer parking?
No, 7182 West Stella Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7182 West Stella Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7182 West Stella Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7182 West Stella Avenue have a pool?
No, 7182 West Stella Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7182 West Stella Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7182 West Stella Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7182 West Stella Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7182 West Stella Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7182 West Stella Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7182 West Stella Avenue has units with air conditioning.
