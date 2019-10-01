All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 7168 W CLAREMONT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
7168 W CLAREMONT STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7168 W CLAREMONT STREET

7168 West Claremont Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7168 West Claremont Street, Glendale, AZ 85303

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
wow! cute, clean and cozy glendale 3/2 house with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, like new carpet, updated kitchen with granite counters, split master with huge closet, updated bathrooms, 2 car garage, huge backyard, near by schools and parks, great location and more! visit www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7168 W CLAREMONT STREET have any available units?
7168 W CLAREMONT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7168 W CLAREMONT STREET have?
Some of 7168 W CLAREMONT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7168 W CLAREMONT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7168 W CLAREMONT STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7168 W CLAREMONT STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 7168 W CLAREMONT STREET is pet friendly.
Does 7168 W CLAREMONT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 7168 W CLAREMONT STREET does offer parking.
Does 7168 W CLAREMONT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7168 W CLAREMONT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7168 W CLAREMONT STREET have a pool?
No, 7168 W CLAREMONT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 7168 W CLAREMONT STREET have accessible units?
No, 7168 W CLAREMONT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7168 W CLAREMONT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7168 W CLAREMONT STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SageStone
6233 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Glen Brae
4949 W Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Solis at Towne Center
17600 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Sunset Landing
8450 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Club Valencia
10201 N 44th Dr
Glendale, AZ 85302
Laguna at Arrowhead Ranch by Mark-Taylor
20251 N 75th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Tresa at Arrowhead
17722 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Country Gables
15010 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85306

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College