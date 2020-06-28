7164 W MARLETTE Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

4 bedroom two bath with Huge master suite with walk-in closet and full bath with separate tub and shower. Spacious great room, Kitchen with granite counter top and huge kitchen island and lots of cabinets, pantry and desk area.