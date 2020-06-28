7164 W MARLETTE Avenue

4 bedroom two bath with Huge master suite with walk-in closet and full bath with separate tub and shower. Spacious great room, Kitchen with granite counter top and huge kitchen island and lots of cabinets, pantry and desk area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
