Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
7160 N 53RD Avenue
Last updated October 22 2019 at 4:43 AM

7160 N 53RD Avenue

7160 North 53rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7160 North 53rd Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301
Downtown Glendale

Amenities

fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit. Great location! Close to public transportation and shopping. Full kitchen and living room. All Tile floors open floor plan. Will not last long at this price! 2nd Floor Unit. No Section 8 *AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7160 N 53RD Avenue have any available units?
7160 N 53RD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 7160 N 53RD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7160 N 53RD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7160 N 53RD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7160 N 53RD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7160 N 53RD Avenue offer parking?
No, 7160 N 53RD Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7160 N 53RD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7160 N 53RD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7160 N 53RD Avenue have a pool?
No, 7160 N 53RD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7160 N 53RD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7160 N 53RD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7160 N 53RD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7160 N 53RD Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7160 N 53RD Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7160 N 53RD Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
