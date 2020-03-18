7160 N 53RD Avenue

7160 North 53rd Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301 Downtown Glendale
Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit. Great location! Close to public transportation and shopping. Full kitchen and living room. All Tile floors open floor plan. Will not last long at this price! 2nd Floor Unit. No Section 8 *AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
