7156 W La Senda Dr
Last updated October 24 2019 at 7:36 AM

7156 W La Senda Dr

7156 West La Senda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7156 West La Senda Drive, Glendale, AZ 85310
Hillcrest Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedrooms With 2 Bathrooms in Hillcrest. Formal dining and living room. Kitchen features range, oven, dishwasher, built-in microwave and kitchen island. Master suite features walk in closet. 2 pets max.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7156 W La Senda Dr have any available units?
7156 W La Senda Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7156 W La Senda Dr have?
Some of 7156 W La Senda Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7156 W La Senda Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7156 W La Senda Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7156 W La Senda Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7156 W La Senda Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7156 W La Senda Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7156 W La Senda Dr offers parking.
Does 7156 W La Senda Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7156 W La Senda Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7156 W La Senda Dr have a pool?
No, 7156 W La Senda Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7156 W La Senda Dr have accessible units?
No, 7156 W La Senda Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7156 W La Senda Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7156 W La Senda Dr has units with dishwashers.
