All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 7144 N 66 Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
7144 N 66 Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7144 N 66 Drive

7144 N 66th Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7144 N 66th Dr, Glendale, AZ 85301

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2bd 1 bath, Laminate wood flooring, nice size bedrooms. Washer/Dryer in unit a plus! Newer kitchen cabinets, counter tops and flooring. Carpet in Master only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7144 N 66 Drive have any available units?
7144 N 66 Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7144 N 66 Drive have?
Some of 7144 N 66 Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7144 N 66 Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7144 N 66 Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7144 N 66 Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7144 N 66 Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7144 N 66 Drive offer parking?
No, 7144 N 66 Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7144 N 66 Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7144 N 66 Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7144 N 66 Drive have a pool?
No, 7144 N 66 Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7144 N 66 Drive have accessible units?
No, 7144 N 66 Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7144 N 66 Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7144 N 66 Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solis at Towne Center
17600 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Velaire at Aspera
7700 W. Aspera Boulevard
Glendale, AZ 85308
Place on 51st
19955 N 51st Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Zone Luxe Apartments
9450 W Cabela Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Country Gables
15010 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85306
Serena Park
8546 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Galleria
10654 N 60th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304
Cortland Arrowhead Summit
18330 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College