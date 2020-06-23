Rent Calculator
7144 N 66 Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7144 N 66 Drive
7144 N 66th Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
7144 N 66th Dr, Glendale, AZ 85301
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2bd 1 bath, Laminate wood flooring, nice size bedrooms. Washer/Dryer in unit a plus! Newer kitchen cabinets, counter tops and flooring. Carpet in Master only.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7144 N 66 Drive have any available units?
7144 N 66 Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7144 N 66 Drive have?
Some of 7144 N 66 Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7144 N 66 Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7144 N 66 Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7144 N 66 Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7144 N 66 Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 7144 N 66 Drive offer parking?
No, 7144 N 66 Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7144 N 66 Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7144 N 66 Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7144 N 66 Drive have a pool?
No, 7144 N 66 Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7144 N 66 Drive have accessible units?
No, 7144 N 66 Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7144 N 66 Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7144 N 66 Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
