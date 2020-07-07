Affordable Glendale home. Tiled floors throughout,lots of upgrades done to the home. Galley style kitchen. Long asphalt driveway has lots of parking with RV gate, Close to shopping and the 60 and I-17 freeways. Tenants are month to month
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7130 N 48TH DR have any available units?
7130 N 48TH DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 7130 N 48TH DR currently offering any rent specials?
7130 N 48TH DR is not currently offering any rent specials.