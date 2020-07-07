All apartments in Glendale
Last updated July 6 2019 at 10:16 PM

7130 N 48TH DR

7130 North 48th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7130 North 48th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85301

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Affordable Glendale home. Tiled floors throughout,lots of upgrades done to the home. Galley style kitchen. Long asphalt driveway has lots of parking with RV gate, Close to shopping and the 60 and I-17 freeways. Tenants are month to month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7130 N 48TH DR have any available units?
7130 N 48TH DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 7130 N 48TH DR currently offering any rent specials?
7130 N 48TH DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7130 N 48TH DR pet-friendly?
No, 7130 N 48TH DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7130 N 48TH DR offer parking?
Yes, 7130 N 48TH DR offers parking.
Does 7130 N 48TH DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7130 N 48TH DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7130 N 48TH DR have a pool?
No, 7130 N 48TH DR does not have a pool.
Does 7130 N 48TH DR have accessible units?
No, 7130 N 48TH DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7130 N 48TH DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 7130 N 48TH DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7130 N 48TH DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 7130 N 48TH DR does not have units with air conditioning.

