Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 7123 N 54TH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
7123 N 54TH Avenue
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:34 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7123 N 54TH Avenue
7123 North 54th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
7123 North 54th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301
Downtown Glendale
Amenities
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Move in ready!!! Very nice 2 BR 1 BA unit with inside laundry. Nicely remodeled. Very open.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7123 N 54TH Avenue have any available units?
7123 N 54TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7123 N 54TH Avenue have?
Some of 7123 N 54TH Avenue's amenities include recently renovated, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7123 N 54TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7123 N 54TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7123 N 54TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7123 N 54TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 7123 N 54TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 7123 N 54TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7123 N 54TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7123 N 54TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7123 N 54TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 7123 N 54TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7123 N 54TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7123 N 54TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7123 N 54TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7123 N 54TH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Artessa
7100 W Grandview Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Ridgepoint
5020 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium
9999 W Missouri Ave
Glendale, AZ 85307
Spring Meadow
10030 N 43rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Place on 51st
19955 N 51st Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Olive Tree Apartments
6201 W Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Summers Point
4441 W Bethany Home Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Country Gables
15010 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85306
Similar Pages
Glendale 1 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly Apartments
Glendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch
Apartments Near Colleges
Midwestern University-Glendale
Glendale Community College
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College