7113 N. 68th Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/83a073d07e ---- This large patio home has everything you need. With 2 spacious bedrooms and plenty of living area this home will go quickly. Easy access to parking. Large private patio. Ceiling fans in all the right places and tile through out the unit. The master has a large walk in closet and private access to the patio. Availability Date: 5/21/2017 Pet Restrictions: Upon approval, breed restrictions and pet fee apply. Smoking: No Smoking Move In Fee: $650 Security Deposit $650 Rent $75 Admin Fee. Total $1375, plus applicable city tax. Holding Fee: Security Deposit $650 Lease Duration: 12 months Showing Instructions: This home will be on auto showing meaning you can see it any time between 8 am-8 pm Sun-Mon. Click on \"Enter Property Yourself\"and register to receive a text with the lock-box code to retrieve a key for entrance. Or go to the property call the number on the sign in the window and register your name and number to receive a lock box code via text. Application Instructions: (How to Apply) Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (Photo ID\'s, last 2 paycheck stubs) Click on \"Apply Now\" Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee ($35) per 18 year old All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.