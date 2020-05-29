All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 7113 N. 68th Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
7113 N. 68th Drive
Last updated May 26 2019 at 1:35 PM

7113 N. 68th Drive

7113 North 68th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7113 North 68th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85303

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/83a073d07e ---- This large patio home has everything you need. With 2 spacious bedrooms and plenty of living area this home will go quickly. Easy access to parking. Large private patio. Ceiling fans in all the right places and tile through out the unit. The master has a large walk in closet and private access to the patio. Availability Date: 5/21/2017 Pet Restrictions: Upon approval, breed restrictions and pet fee apply. Smoking: No Smoking Move In Fee: $650 Security Deposit $650 Rent $75 Admin Fee. Total $1375, plus applicable city tax. Holding Fee: Security Deposit $650 Lease Duration: 12 months Showing Instructions: This home will be on auto showing meaning you can see it any time between 8 am-8 pm Sun-Mon. Click on \"Enter Property Yourself\"and register to receive a text with the lock-box code to retrieve a key for entrance. Or go to the property call the number on the sign in the window and register your name and number to receive a lock box code via text. Application Instructions: (How to Apply) Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (Photo ID\'s, last 2 paycheck stubs) Click on \"Apply Now\" Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee ($35) per 18 year old All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7113 N. 68th Drive have any available units?
7113 N. 68th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7113 N. 68th Drive have?
Some of 7113 N. 68th Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7113 N. 68th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7113 N. 68th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7113 N. 68th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7113 N. 68th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7113 N. 68th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7113 N. 68th Drive offers parking.
Does 7113 N. 68th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7113 N. 68th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7113 N. 68th Drive have a pool?
No, 7113 N. 68th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7113 N. 68th Drive have accessible units?
No, 7113 N. 68th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7113 N. 68th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7113 N. 68th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SageStone
6233 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Solis at Towne Center
17600 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
The Parker
5150 W Eugie Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304
Adobe Ridge
4545 W Beardsley Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Brook Creek Apartments
4937 W Myrtle Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
San Lagos by Mark-Taylor
5901 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch by Baron
20250 North 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Reserve at Arrowhead
7701 W Saint John Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College