7107 N 66TH Drive

Amenities
Move In Special! Rest of January rent free! Come see this great 2 bed/1 bath apartment in Glendale! This comfortable home features lots of upgrades including brand new flooring throughout, fresh neutral paint & upgraded kitchen. The bright kitchen includes upgraded kitchen cabinets & upgraded countertops. Community laundry included as well as a private storage room. Rent is $750/month before sales tax & air filter program, Security deposit $750, Admin Fee $50. Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program Included: In addition to rent, there will be a $20 per month fee for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, & ensures a healthy home environment. No pets please. Rent includes water/sewer/trash