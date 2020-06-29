All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 7107 N 66TH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
7107 N 66TH Drive
Last updated January 24 2020 at 1:05 AM

7107 N 66TH Drive

7107 North 66th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7107 North 66th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85301

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Move In Special! Rest of January rent free! Come see this great 2 bed/1 bath apartment in Glendale! This comfortable home features lots of upgrades including brand new flooring throughout, fresh neutral paint & upgraded kitchen. The bright kitchen includes upgraded kitchen cabinets & upgraded countertops. Community laundry included as well as a private storage room. Rent is $750/month before sales tax & air filter program, Security deposit $750, Admin Fee $50. Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program Included: In addition to rent, there will be a $20 per month fee for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, & ensures a healthy home environment. No pets please. Rent includes water/sewer/trash

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7107 N 66TH Drive have any available units?
7107 N 66TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7107 N 66TH Drive have?
Some of 7107 N 66TH Drive's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7107 N 66TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7107 N 66TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7107 N 66TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7107 N 66TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7107 N 66TH Drive offer parking?
No, 7107 N 66TH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7107 N 66TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7107 N 66TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7107 N 66TH Drive have a pool?
No, 7107 N 66TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7107 N 66TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 7107 N 66TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7107 N 66TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7107 N 66TH Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SageStone
6233 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Adobe Ridge
4545 W Beardsley Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Greentree Apartments
5959 W Greenway Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
Pillar at Westgate
6610 N 93rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85305
Paseo 51
5215 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Brook Creek Apartments
4937 W Myrtle Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Serena Park
8546 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Cortland Arrowhead Summit
18330 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College