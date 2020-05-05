Rent Calculator
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
7040 NW Grand Ave - 8
Last updated November 8 2019 at 3:35 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7040 NW Grand Ave - 8
7040 Us Route 60
·
No Longer Available
Location
7040 Us Route 60, Glendale, AZ 85301
Amenities
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
One bedroom one bath in single level 9 unit Multi-Family Complex With Private Yard. Utilities included
9 Unit Multi-Family Complex
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7040 NW Grand Ave - 8 have any available units?
7040 NW Grand Ave - 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
Is 7040 NW Grand Ave - 8 currently offering any rent specials?
7040 NW Grand Ave - 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7040 NW Grand Ave - 8 pet-friendly?
No, 7040 NW Grand Ave - 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 7040 NW Grand Ave - 8 offer parking?
No, 7040 NW Grand Ave - 8 does not offer parking.
Does 7040 NW Grand Ave - 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7040 NW Grand Ave - 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7040 NW Grand Ave - 8 have a pool?
No, 7040 NW Grand Ave - 8 does not have a pool.
Does 7040 NW Grand Ave - 8 have accessible units?
No, 7040 NW Grand Ave - 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 7040 NW Grand Ave - 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7040 NW Grand Ave - 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7040 NW Grand Ave - 8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7040 NW Grand Ave - 8 does not have units with air conditioning.
