Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
7036 W. Mary Jane Ln
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM
7036 W. Mary Jane Ln
7036 West Mary Jane Lane
·
No Longer Available
7036 West Mary Jane Lane, Glendale, AZ 85382
pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7036 W. Mary Jane Ln Available 04/15/19 COMING SOON!!!RENT TO OWN! 1 BED 1 BATH MOBILE HOME $5000 DOWN AND $800/MONTH OR CA$H PRICE $95,000(71st ave and Mary Jane Ln) - Clean up in Progress
(RLNE4773419)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Does 7036 W. Mary Jane Ln have any available units?
7036 W. Mary Jane Ln doesn't have any available units at this time.
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Glendale Rent Report
.
Is 7036 W. Mary Jane Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7036 W. Mary Jane Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7036 W. Mary Jane Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7036 W. Mary Jane Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7036 W. Mary Jane Ln offer parking?
No, 7036 W. Mary Jane Ln does not offer parking.
Does 7036 W. Mary Jane Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7036 W. Mary Jane Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7036 W. Mary Jane Ln have a pool?
No, 7036 W. Mary Jane Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7036 W. Mary Jane Ln have accessible units?
No, 7036 W. Mary Jane Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7036 W. Mary Jane Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 7036 W. Mary Jane Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7036 W. Mary Jane Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 7036 W. Mary Jane Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
