All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 7032 W Potter DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
7032 W Potter DR
Last updated November 10 2019 at 11:41 AM
1 of 15
7032 W Potter DR
7032 West Potter Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7032 West Potter Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Very nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Arrowhead Ranch - Very nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Arrowhead Ranch
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5270086)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7032 W Potter DR have any available units?
7032 W Potter DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
Is 7032 W Potter DR currently offering any rent specials?
7032 W Potter DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7032 W Potter DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 7032 W Potter DR is pet friendly.
Does 7032 W Potter DR offer parking?
No, 7032 W Potter DR does not offer parking.
Does 7032 W Potter DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7032 W Potter DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7032 W Potter DR have a pool?
No, 7032 W Potter DR does not have a pool.
Does 7032 W Potter DR have accessible units?
No, 7032 W Potter DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7032 W Potter DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 7032 W Potter DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7032 W Potter DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 7032 W Potter DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
