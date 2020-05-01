All apartments in Glendale
Last updated November 10 2019 at 11:41 AM

7032 W Potter DR

7032 West Potter Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7032 West Potter Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Very nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Arrowhead Ranch

No Cats Allowed

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5270086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7032 W Potter DR have any available units?
7032 W Potter DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 7032 W Potter DR currently offering any rent specials?
7032 W Potter DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7032 W Potter DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 7032 W Potter DR is pet friendly.
Does 7032 W Potter DR offer parking?
No, 7032 W Potter DR does not offer parking.
Does 7032 W Potter DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7032 W Potter DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7032 W Potter DR have a pool?
No, 7032 W Potter DR does not have a pool.
Does 7032 W Potter DR have accessible units?
No, 7032 W Potter DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7032 W Potter DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 7032 W Potter DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7032 W Potter DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 7032 W Potter DR does not have units with air conditioning.

