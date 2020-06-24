All apartments in Glendale
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:35 AM

7011 N 76th Dr.

7011 North 76th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7011 North 76th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85303

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 2 bed 1 Bath Glendale Home for $899! 7011 - This could be your next home....all tile flooring 2 bed 1 bath 840 SF house. Appliances included refrigerator, dishwasher, gas oven/stovetop; eating area in the kitchen; large bright living-room area; block fenced back yard, and perfect for pets...ceiling fans in all rooms and blinds, front metal security door. Pet friendly!

Tenant responsible for all utilities, including SRP and Southwest Gas.

76th Drive & Glendale Avenue

AVAILABLE 3/27/2019
$899/mo plus Glendale taxes $19.78 = $918.78
Security Deposit $900
Pet Fee $150 non refundable pet fee. No aggressive breeds allowed.
Cleaning Fee $200 non refundable

Call/text "7011 House" to Edgar Rascon, REALTOR, at 480-628-2929 to schedule an appointment or for more information.

Viewing by appointment only

The Robinson Group conducts a comprehensive credit and background check on all applicants. $50 Application fee per adult living the unit.

(RLNE4792884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7011 N 76th Dr. have any available units?
7011 N 76th Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7011 N 76th Dr. have?
Some of 7011 N 76th Dr.'s amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7011 N 76th Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7011 N 76th Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7011 N 76th Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7011 N 76th Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 7011 N 76th Dr. offer parking?
No, 7011 N 76th Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 7011 N 76th Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7011 N 76th Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7011 N 76th Dr. have a pool?
No, 7011 N 76th Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 7011 N 76th Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7011 N 76th Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7011 N 76th Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7011 N 76th Dr. has units with dishwashers.
