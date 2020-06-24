7011 N 76th Dr.

Amenities
Updated 2 bed 1 Bath Glendale Home for $899! 7011 - This could be your next home....all tile flooring 2 bed 1 bath 840 SF house. Appliances included refrigerator, dishwasher, gas oven/stovetop; eating area in the kitchen; large bright living-room area; block fenced back yard, and perfect for pets...ceiling fans in all rooms and blinds, front metal security door. Pet friendly!
Tenant responsible for all utilities, including SRP and Southwest Gas.
76th Drive & Glendale Avenue
AVAILABLE 3/27/2019
$899/mo plus Glendale taxes $19.78 = $918.78
Security Deposit $900
Pet Fee $150 non refundable pet fee. No aggressive breeds allowed.
Cleaning Fee $200 non refundable
Call/text "7011 House" to Edgar Rascon, REALTOR, at 480-628-2929 to schedule an appointment or for more information.
Viewing by appointment only
The Robinson Group conducts a comprehensive credit and background check on all applicants. $50 Application fee per adult living the unit.
(RLNE4792884)