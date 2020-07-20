All apartments in Glendale
6981 W Melinda Lane

6981 West Melinda Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6981 West Melinda Lane, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

hot tub
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
hot tub
Clean rental property with 3 bedroom/2 bath and den. Rocked front yard and grass backyard. Mature fruit trees and private spa for tenant's use. Close to Arrowhead Mall and Peoria Sports Complex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6981 W Melinda Lane have any available units?
6981 W Melinda Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 6981 W Melinda Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6981 W Melinda Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6981 W Melinda Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6981 W Melinda Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6981 W Melinda Lane offer parking?
No, 6981 W Melinda Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6981 W Melinda Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6981 W Melinda Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6981 W Melinda Lane have a pool?
No, 6981 W Melinda Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6981 W Melinda Lane have accessible units?
No, 6981 W Melinda Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6981 W Melinda Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6981 W Melinda Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6981 W Melinda Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6981 W Melinda Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
