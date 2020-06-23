All apartments in Glendale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6972 W STATE Avenue

6972 West State Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6972 West State Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85303

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a large fenced backyard this home features tile and carpet floors and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and spacious making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with modern appliances and ample cabinet space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6972 W STATE Avenue have any available units?
6972 W STATE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6972 W STATE Avenue have?
Some of 6972 W STATE Avenue's amenities include recently renovated, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6972 W STATE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6972 W STATE Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6972 W STATE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6972 W STATE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6972 W STATE Avenue offer parking?
No, 6972 W STATE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6972 W STATE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6972 W STATE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6972 W STATE Avenue have a pool?
No, 6972 W STATE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6972 W STATE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6972 W STATE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6972 W STATE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6972 W STATE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
