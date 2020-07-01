All apartments in Glendale
6969 W JUNIPER Avenue

6969 West Juniper Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6969 West Juniper Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85382
Las Brisas Pointe

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Very clean and well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage and pool. Move in Ready! Amazing location, close to everything. Won't last long. Includes Pool Service. No Section 8 *AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6969 W JUNIPER Avenue have any available units?
6969 W JUNIPER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6969 W JUNIPER Avenue have?
Some of 6969 W JUNIPER Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6969 W JUNIPER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6969 W JUNIPER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6969 W JUNIPER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6969 W JUNIPER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6969 W JUNIPER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6969 W JUNIPER Avenue offers parking.
Does 6969 W JUNIPER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6969 W JUNIPER Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6969 W JUNIPER Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6969 W JUNIPER Avenue has a pool.
Does 6969 W JUNIPER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6969 W JUNIPER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6969 W JUNIPER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6969 W JUNIPER Avenue has units with dishwashers.

