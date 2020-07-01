6969 West Juniper Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85382 Las Brisas Pointe
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Very clean and well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage and pool. Move in Ready! Amazing location, close to everything. Won't last long. Includes Pool Service. No Section 8 *AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6969 W JUNIPER Avenue have any available units?
6969 W JUNIPER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6969 W JUNIPER Avenue have?
Some of 6969 W JUNIPER Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6969 W JUNIPER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6969 W JUNIPER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.