All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 6956 W VIA MONTOYA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
6956 W VIA MONTOYA Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:53 PM

6956 W VIA MONTOYA Drive

6956 West via Montoya Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6956 West via Montoya Drive, Glendale, AZ 85310
Hillcrest Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful single-story house for rent in HillCrest. -Granite kitchen countertop-Stainless steel appliances-Recessed lighting-Elegant light fixtures-18X18 travertine floors with a beautiful medallion in entry way-Travertine tub and shower surround-Beautiful bathroom vanities with granite tops-Jacuzzi tub-Washer and Dryer-Spacious backyard with a huge grass area-Close to 101, elementary school and walking distance to the park. LANDSCAPING IS LANDLORD'S RESPONSIBILITY! Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6956 W VIA MONTOYA Drive have any available units?
6956 W VIA MONTOYA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6956 W VIA MONTOYA Drive have?
Some of 6956 W VIA MONTOYA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6956 W VIA MONTOYA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6956 W VIA MONTOYA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6956 W VIA MONTOYA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6956 W VIA MONTOYA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6956 W VIA MONTOYA Drive offer parking?
No, 6956 W VIA MONTOYA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6956 W VIA MONTOYA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6956 W VIA MONTOYA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6956 W VIA MONTOYA Drive have a pool?
No, 6956 W VIA MONTOYA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6956 W VIA MONTOYA Drive have accessible units?
No, 6956 W VIA MONTOYA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6956 W VIA MONTOYA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6956 W VIA MONTOYA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solis at Towne Center
17600 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Artessa
7100 W Grandview Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Summers Point
4441 W Bethany Home Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Zone Apartments
7455 N 95th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85305
Serena Park
8546 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Arches Apartment Homes
6240 North 63rd Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85301
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85305
Cortland Arrowhead Summit
18330 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College