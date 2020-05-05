6956 W VIA MONTOYA Drive

Amenities

Beautiful single-story house for rent in HillCrest. -Granite kitchen countertop-Stainless steel appliances-Recessed lighting-Elegant light fixtures-18X18 travertine floors with a beautiful medallion in entry way-Travertine tub and shower surround-Beautiful bathroom vanities with granite tops-Jacuzzi tub-Washer and Dryer-Spacious backyard with a huge grass area-Close to 101, elementary school and walking distance to the park. LANDSCAPING IS LANDLORD'S RESPONSIBILITY! Don't miss this one!